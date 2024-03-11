Australia beat New Zealand by three wickets to win the second Test – as it happened

Australia has battled back to beat New Zealand by three wickets in a thrilling conclusion to the second Test at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval.

Alex Carey (98 not out) and Mitch Marsh (80) scored a 140-run partnership to rescue Australia from 5-80 early on day four to bring the Aussies within touching distance of victory.

Two wickets in as many balls from debutant Ben Sears with Australia still 59 runs away gave the home crowd hope of a first Test victory over the Aussies on home soil since 1993.

But Carey and Pat Cummins (32 not out) came together with a 61-run partnership to see Australia home and complete a 2-0 series victory.

Cummins hit the winning runs, punching the ball through the off side in the gloom of an early autumn afternoon to see the Australians home with a back-against-the-wall win for the ages against a New Zealand team that came agonisingly close to an upset victory.

“It was a great series,” Carey, who was awarded player of the match, said.

“This game ebbed and flowed.

“It was backs against the wall this morning, they come out last night and really put us under the pump so it was nice to chase those runs down.”

After an hour’s delay for rain, Mitch Marsh and Travis Head resumed on 4-77, having dug Australia out of a hole at 4-34 the evening prior.

However, the malaise of rash shot-making that afflicted the Australian batters appeared to have spread into the morning session, with Marsh cutting a wide Tim Southee ball straight to point.

Fortunately for Marsh, Rachin Ravindra shelled the regulation chance, giving Marsh a life on 28.

Head though, was not so lucky, slapping the very next ball to Will Young in a mirror image shot to be caught for 18 having added just one to his overnight score.

After such a hopeful start for the hosts there appeared a grim inevitability about Australia doing what they had done in 10 of the previous 11 Tests against New Zealand — win.

Marsh continued to play his shots but never seemed genuinely threatened after his earlier lapse.

“I thought Mitch Marsh’ intent was outstanding and got us going a bit,” Carey said.

“The messaging this morning was let’s go out there and play our way, if we see an opportunity, let’s take it.”

Carey was left with his heart in his mouth, given out LBW to Henry for 19 by umpire Nitin Menon.

After a short discussion with Marsh, the South Australian wicketkeeper opted to review. It proved a masterstroke.

The ball was shown to be missing leg stump and Carey went on his merry way, passing 50 just before the lunch break.

Marsh too had reached his half-century before the break, with Southee saying the 140-run partnership “broke the back” of the New Zealand attack.

However, an inspired bowling change from Southee soon turned the game back on its head.

After compiling a 140-run partnership, debutant Ben Sears was thrown the ball and the 26-year-old steamed in at in excess of 140kph to have Marsh trapped on his crease LBW.

The very next ball, Mitch Starc clipped a 145kph delivery off his hip straight to Young at bat pad to be dismissed for a golden duck.

Suddenly, the New Zealanders had hope for a first Test win against Australia on home soil in 31 years.

But Cummins has proven himself able to manage a run chase, playing a crucial role in a 61-run partnership with Carey to see the Aussies home just before tea.