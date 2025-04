Aubrey Clation Webster, age sixty-nine (69) and also known as ‘Katuba’, of Brooklyn, New York/St Kitts, has been charged for the offence of Murder.

The criminal act was committed against sixty (60)-year-old Isalin Cassandra Pitt-Garnette of New Road Housing Development, St. Kitts, on April 5th, 2025.

Mr Webster was charged at the Basseterre Police Station on April 7th, 2025.