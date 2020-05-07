Astaphan- Government Needs to Jumpstart SKN Economy Now Rather Than Later

Your browser don't support audio player

Former Tourism and National Security Minister, Dwyer Astaphan says COVID-19 pandemic has seriously impacted the economy of SKN and that it would take some time to return to normalcy, especially in the tourism sector.

Speaking live on his Facebook page on Tuesday night via “the Operating Room”, Astaphan predicted that the country’s main economic engine-tourism-could be out of action for possibly 2 to 3 years. He urged workers who earned a living from tourism to look at other options such as agriculture, technology, movie-making, music and owning their own businesses.

Astaphan was adamant that economic diversification was the way to go in a post COVID-19 St Kitts-Nevis.