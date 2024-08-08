LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / National / Arrest And Charges Following Vehicle Search

Arrest And Charges Following Vehicle Search
August 08, 2024 in National
0 Likes

On Monday, August 5, 2024, during a routine stop and search operation conducted on the Southeast Peninsular, officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit of the Royal St. Christopher-Nevis Police Force, stopped and searched motor car PB2754. During the search, a 9 mm pistol and five rounds of matching ammunition were discovered within the vehicle. As a result, all three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody.

On Wednesday, August 7, 2024, Taj Frederick, 26, of Crab Hill, Sandy Point, the driver of the vehicle, was formally arrested and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

The Royal St. Christopher-Nevis Police Force remains committed to ensuring public safety and addressing illegal activities within our communities.