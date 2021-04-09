Argentina Will Buy The “Soberana 2” Vaccine, They Are for May

“The WHO gave a category of excellence to the Cuban vaccine against the Sovereign coronavirus 2”, which, (serves even for pediatric use, something that no current vaccine had achieved)

“Sovereign 2 was developed in Cuba, it is the first Latin American vaccine against the coronavirus and after phase III tests it would be ready in May.”

The Cuban Sovereign 02 hit the ground running on the continent. It is on the select list of vaccines of the World Health Organization (WHO), it is the first developed in Latin America that passed phase 2 of clinical trials and has a distinctive advantage: (it can be applied in pediatric population)

“The vaccine entered the successive stages of testing on October 19 of last year and at the beginning of March, the pharmaceutical company BioCubaFarma confirmed that the Regulatory Authority of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices of Cuba (Cecmed) gave the green light to the final stage of investigation”.

At least “90 thousand Cubans from ten communes were injected” for this test and Cecmed itself guaranteed the “exhaustive evaluation of the previous trials” and described it as a “very safe” vaccine.

It is a “conjugated drug in which the virus antigen and tetanus toxoid are combined, so it is expected that immunity reaches the mucosa of the respiratory tract in order to prevent the entry of the virus.” “In other words, it would prevent contagion, something that not all the vaccines applied so far guarantee; what is confirmed reduces the symptoms and reduces the risks of death.”