Antigua: St Peters by-election set for January following MP’s death

The Prime Minister’s Office in Antigua has officially scheduled the by-election for the St. Peters constituency in response to the recent passing of Independent Member of Parliament Asot Michael.

The announcement, made yesterday following Michael’s funeral, outlines key dates in the electoral process.

According to the official timeline, the Governor General will issue the writ of election on December 23, 2024. Candidate nominations will be accepted on December 31, with the by-election taking place on January 14, 2025.

The need for this special election arises from the untimely death of MP Asot Michael, a veteran politician who had secured his fifth consecutive term representing St. Peters as an Independent candidate in the previous general election.