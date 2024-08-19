Antigua PM sends message to criminals who threaten police

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the country’s police officers will defend themselves when confronted by criminals who are intent on using lethal force.

He made the comment in the aftermath of a recent incident in which a man was killed, and two others left injured, one of them critically, following a shootout between police and alleged armed robbers.

Last Thursday, the police responded to reports of a brazen armed robbery at a Superette in the town of Parham, in which two men apparently made off with EC$1,500.

Police patrols were alerted and when the robbers were intercepted, they aimed a gun at officers, prompting an exchange of fire that led to the death of Jamar Smith, 26.

Sources said he received multiple gunshot wounds to his abdomen and pelvis. Clinton Oliver, 31, was left critically injured, also with multiple gunshot wounds, and Kouna Joseph, 18, had gunshot wounds and a fractured femur.

According to the prime minister, while he is not condoning the use of excessive force, lawmen must protect themselves.

“The police were well equipped…the robbery took place in Parham, but by the time that got to (the town of )Jennings there was another team that apprehended them. Unfortunately they fired at the police and if you fire the police ‘you tek want you get’ the police must protect themselves, you can’t have a situation where they allow the criminals to take them out,” Browne said.