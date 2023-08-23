Antigua and Barbuda records its fourth homicide for 2023

Merely a week following the tragic killing of a young woman by gunfire, another life was lost due to a stabbing incident. The victim, a 66-year-old man originally from Bolans, was discovered motionless on Lower All Saints Road, bearing apparent puncture wounds on his upper body.

Reports suggest that the individual had engaged in an altercation with an unidentified attacker before the fatal incident occurred. The presence of a medical doctor at the scene led to the pronouncement of his death at 9:06 pm, thereby elevating the year’s homicide count to four.

The alleged altercation transpired shortly after 8 pm on Monday, August 21. Ongoing investigations are focused on shedding light on the circumstances that led to this tragic event.

Simultaneously, authorities are delving into a shooting occurrence in the Briggins area, which left a 33-year-old man injured from gunshot wounds.

The incident unfolded around 11 pm and the details surrounding the incident remain unclear. Currently, the wounded man is in stable condition under the care of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Center.

The police are urging individuals possessing information related to both incidents to communicate with the Criminal Investigations Department via 462-3913 or to utilise the Crimestoppers Hotline at 800-8477.

The year’s initial quarter had witnessed a reprieve from homicides, but in May, a 25-year-old named Roudi Shamarly fell victim to a deadly shooting during a robbery. Roughly six weeks later, Jahfari Isaac, also 25, lost his life after being shot in a separate incident in Willikies.

More recently, a double shooting incident unfolded, leading to the hospitalisation of one man and the tragic death of a young woman. Neeyah Rose, 20, was fatally shot in the Green Bay area, while 24-year-old Kenarka Ryan sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving medical care.