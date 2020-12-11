Anguilla to receive COVID-19 vaccine in January

Anguilla will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in January.

This following the United Kingdom’s commitment to incorporate Anguilla and the other overseas territories into the procurement for mainland UK.

A release from the Ministry of Health advises that the vaccines could be on island as soon as January 19.

“Although Anguilla has had only six COVID-19 cases and no deaths thus far, as we welcome visitors from global destinations including those where the virus is prevalent, it means that Anguilla continues to be highly vulnerable,” said Parliamentary Secretary, Quincia Gumbs-Marie.

“However, with the testing protocols we have in place, our enhanced public health facilities, and now the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine in January, we are confident in our ability to successfully and efficiently manage, treat and contain any incidence of the virus that may occur.”

In Anguilla’s current Phase Two reopening, which started on November 1, visitors to the island, including those on short stays of one to two weeks, can experience a wide range of certified and approved resorts, attractions, tours and excursions.

All visitors are welcome in Phase Two, provided that they meet the pre-entry approval requirements.

Visitors planning to travel to Anguilla must visit the Anguilla Tourist Board website and complete and submit the Travel Authorization Form; a dedicated concierge will guide each applicant through the process.

A negative test result obtained three to five days prior to arrival is required, along with health insurance that covers travelers internationally, including COVID-related treatment, and all visitors will be given a PCR test on arrival.

Guests are required to remain in their rooms at their host property until they receive the result of the test administered on arrival, which is usually within 24 hours.

With a negative test result, guests are then free to make their reservations and embark on the approved excursions and activities.

Longer staying guests, of 14 days and more, are required to take a second PCR test on Day 15 of their visit (as the first day of the stay in place requirement is the day after their arrival).

If the test result is negative, they are then free to rent a vehicle and roam around the island on their own.

Anguilla currently has the lowest Travel Health Notice from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) at Level 1: Low Level of COVID-19.