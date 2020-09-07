Anguilla Is Open, But Will Now Require a $1,000 Fee for Visitors

International travelers wishing to visit Anguilla will now be “required to make a financial contribution to assist in covering the additional costs to government of testing and monitoring,” according to an update from the governor published late last week.

For those intending to stay for less than three months, the charge will be US$1,000 for individuals and US$1,500 for families of up to four persons, with an additional US$250 for every family member beyond four.

Those who are planning to stay longer than three months will be charged US$2,000 for individuals and US$3,000 for families of up to four persons, with an additional US$250 for every family member beyond four. This charge will include all labor and immigration fees.

While Anguilla’s borders will remain closed for regular passenger movements until Oct. 31 at the earliest, the island is accepting applications for entry from visitors wishing to travel to the island.

Evidence of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken no less than three days and no more than five days prior to the planned date of arrival is required for a receipt of pre-arrival approval from the Chief Medical Officer.

“Visitors from low-risk countries will be given preference; those from high-risk countries will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, taking into consideration their place of residence,” according to the Anguilla Tourist Board.

There is a mandatory quarantine for a minimum of 14 days in a specified property approved by the Chief Medical Officer, as well as mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival, at the end of the quarantine period prior to discharge, or at any stage during quarantine if symptoms develop. A health insurance policy that will cover any medical expenses incurred in relation to COVID-19 treatment is also required.

There are currently no active or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Anguilla.

“Anguilla is currently COVID-19 free, so our objective has always been to reopen in a prudent way, taking every precaution to protect the health and safety of our residents and our guests,” Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism Quincia Gumbs-Marie said previously. “We have witnessed the developments on some of our neighboring islands, and we have therefore established very strict protocols, grounded in our ability to contain and mitigate the risks of an imported case.”

Those who wish to plan a vacation to Anguilla can start the pre-registration process online at the Anguilla Tourist Board’s website.