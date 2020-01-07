American Rapper, Ludacris And His Entire Family Become Citizens Of Gabon

American rapper, Christopher Brian Bridges popularly known as Ludacris, is now a citizen of the African Country of Gabon.

Ludacris along with his wife, Eudoxie and his entire family were granted the Gabonese citizenship status on January 2nd 2020 during his on-goin African trip.

Before their trip to Gabon, Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue visited Ghana for the Year of Return Activities. They visited places like the Cape Coast Castle where African natives were enslaved about 400 years ago.

He took to his official Instagram page to share the news of his Gabonese citizenship ;