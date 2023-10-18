Ambassador Verna Mills and Counsellor Winston Hanley Support SKN Participants in UNESCO’s Cultural Training Hub in Cuba

Ambassador Verna Mills and Counsellor Mr. Winston Hanley recently met with St. Kitts and Nevis nationals, Ms. Jovansia Matthew and Ms. Chrysa Jacobs, who embarked on a transformative journey to Cuba. The purpose of their trip? To participate in the inaugural round of courses at the Caribbean Cultural Training Hub, a remarkable initiative under the UNESCO program ‘Transcultura: Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean, and the European Union through Culture and Creativity,’ generously funded by the European Union.

This forward-thinking program aims to foster cross-cultural understanding and creativity, bringing together diverse perspectives from Cuba, the Caribbean, and the EU. The engagement of these talented SKN participants exemplifies the power of cultural exchange in building bridges across borders. Their involvement promises not only personal growth but also enriching contributions to our global community. We applaud their commitment and look forward to witnessing the positive impact they will undoubtedly make.