Ambassador Powell Returns to Issues after CoVID-19 Scare

Your browser don't support audio player

People’s Action Movement representative for Constituency number 2 Jonel Powell, returned to the airwaves of FreedomFM on Thursday (May 7) following quarantine and self isolation measures for 3 weeks, because he was in contact with someone who had tested positive for CoVID-19.

Powell said that he was thankful to God and family and friends’ prayers for his negative results. He recalled the vehicles that were used as mobile testing facilities, which appeared to be buses/vans on the outside but were “doctors offices on wheels.”

Speaking about the Team Unity Government’s response to CoVID-19, Powell said, “when you look at what St. Kitts and Nevis has done, the Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris should be commended along with his cabinet and health officials.”