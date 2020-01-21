Alleged Shooting On Nevis Being Investigated

Police on Nevis have confirmed an investigation in to an alleged shooting incident in Brownhill Monday night.

According to Superintendent Lindon David, Commander of the Nevis District, just after 11pm police received a report that at least two assailants had fired to a group of three persons who were in a yard in Golden Grove Project. There were no reports of injury.

He said police visited the scene and collected items of evidentiary value which will be processed. Superintendent David said the investigation is in its early stages and police are trying to ascertain what took place.

Freedom FM understands that the group allegedly fired upon consisted of two males and one female, two of whom are teenagers.

Unofficial reports indicate the group may have been playing with a firearm when it discharged.

This is the first gun-related incident occurring on Nevis for 2020 and the second for the federation.