Aircraft cleaned, flight crew in self-isolation after LIAT passenger tests positive for COVID-19

LIAT says it has been advised that a passenger who travelled on one of its services has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

At the time of travel, the passenger did not present any symptoms at check in or onboard and the passenger tested positive several days later for the virus.

While the assessment from public health authorities is that the risk of exposure is low, LIAT says it has taken immediate measures to ensure the safety of all its stakeholders.

In accordance with procedures and in consultation with the public health authorities, LIAT has taken the crew members from the flight off duty and they are currently in self-quarantine.

We have ensured that the aircraft was cleaned in keeping with global cleaning standards. In addition, we have taken the additional measure of having the aircraft deep cleaned and sanitized using processes outlined by the authorities and the aircraft manufacturer.

LIAT has been in contact with the relevant public authorities and has complied with their request for information on the affected flight. This is in keeping with the standard protocol.

LIAT’s COVID-19 Project Team has been in contact with the various Heath Authorities and Airports in our network and continues to monitor the situation closely.

LIAT will continue to work to ensure the safety of our customers and employees as this situation with COVID-19 evolves.