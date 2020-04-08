Agriculture Department Out of Stock of Seedlings

Your browser don't support audio player

The Department of Agriculture is reporting a record-breaking uptake in the number of plants distributed from its La Guerite facility, after the announcement of free seedlings over the weekend.

FreedomFM visited the site on Wednesday morning and inquired about the seedlings but was told that they were no longer in stock, as all had been distributed to persons in the queue – scores of people who were there as early as 6am.

Mr. Melvin James, Director in the Department of Agriculture gave more details in an exclusive interview.

In light of this, Thursday’s planned distribution will not take place. James did say that other seedlings are being planted (at the department and at privately owned nurseries) and should be ready for distribution in a matter of weeks when movement is allowed.

According to Director James, the department tried to take note persons who received seedlings on Wednesday so that others can receive later.

The department will still be open on Thursday to sell animal feed as planned.