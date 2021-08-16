Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC) Registration

Registration is still ongoing for the academic year 2021-2022 at the Advanced Vocational Education Centre (AVEC). Areas offered include:
● Motor Vehicle Repairs
● Computer (Data Operations) and Basic Graphic Arts
● Air Conditioning and Refrigeration
● Electrical Installation and Electronics
● General Cosmetology
● Welding/ Metal Fabrication
● General Construction (Joinery and Carpentry)
● Commercial Food Preparation
● General Office Administration
● Plumbing
Interested persons are asked to collect a registration form at the institution Monday to
Friday, during the hours of 9am and 1:30pm. The application form may also be downloaded from the AVEC Facebook or Instagram page for completion and then submitted to the office or via AVEC’s email address at avec@moeskn.org.
