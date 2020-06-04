Active 2020 Hurricane Season Predicted

Your browser don't support audio player

Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), reported that the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1st through November 30 is predicted to be above normal as outlined by the St. Kitts Meteorologic Services.

Mr. Samuel noted that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provides these ranges with a 70 percent confidence ratio. The national disaster coordinator said that NEMA has already commenced preparedness measures.