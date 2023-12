7 newcomers in West Indies 15-man squad to play 2 tests in Australia

ST. JOHN’S, Antigua (AP) — Seven uncapped players will travel to Australia among a 15-man West Indies cricket squad to play two test matches Down Under in January.

Cricket West Indies said Wednesday that the team will again be led by Kraigg Brathwaite, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph named as the new vice captain.

The uncapped players are batter Zachary McCaskie, wicketkeeper Tevin Imlach; allrounders Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge and Kevin Sinclair and fast bowlers Akeem Jordan and Shamar Joseph.

Team officials said Jayden Seales was unavailable for selection due to a shoulder injury and that Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers were not available because they wanted to explore Twenty20 league opportunities in January.

“The squad has been affected by the unavailability of some key players,” said lead selector Desmond Haynes. “However, we have had a very strong red-ball program being run over the past year. Australia away is always a challenge, but we are confident in our team.”

The squad will arrive in Australia on December 30 and will hold a preparation camp from January 2-9 in Adelaide, followed by a four-day first-class warm-up match against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide from January 10-13.

The two teams will again compete for the Frank Worrell Trophy — named in honour of the legendary West Indies allrounder and captain. The first test will be played in Adelaide from January 17-21 and the second a day-night, pink-ball encounter at the Gabba in Brisbane from January 25-29.

Following the test series, West Indies will face Australia in three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 matches. Squads for those games will be announced at a later date.

Australia are currently ahead 1-0 in their three-match test series against Pakistan. The teams play again beginning December 26 in Melbourne and from January 3 in Sydney.

West Indies test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua DaSilva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclai, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie.