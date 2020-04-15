60 Arrested, 39 Charged for Violating Curfew Stipulations

Your browser don't support audio player

Persons are still disobeying the curfew measures in St. Kitts and Nevis.

60 persons have been arrested with 39 of them being charged. That is according to Superintendent Cromwell Henry at the National Emergency Operation Centre briefing on Tuesday (April 14).

He also gave reasons for increased traffic during the 24-hour curfew as persons in some communities inquired.

Meanwhile, in other police news, the body of an elderly male was found in Nevis on Tuesday.

Police have given details of the find stating that the man was found in his home at Bath Village after a report was received at around midday. No foul play is suspected at this time. Investigations into the matter continue.

Additionally, investigations into a wounding incident in Cayon continue with the suspect in custody.

The incident occurred in Cunningham Village on Monday (April 13) in which several persons were injured.

Police report that close to midday on that day, three men – Tarquel Burroughs Ackin Barnes and Kevin Burroughs – were injured by the suspect who was armed with a knife.

Another two men escaped unhurt, but one received minor injuries while running away from the scene. The victims went to the Cayon Police Station and those hurt by the suspect were taken to the JNF Hospital – two by the Emergency Medical Service and one in the Police vehicle.

T. Burroughs and Barnes received injuries to their hands and were treated and discharged. K. Burroughs had visible injuries to his arm and face and was admitted.

Persons with information in relation to this incident are asked to call the Cayon Police Station by dialing 465-7258, their nearest Police Station or the Crime Hotline at 707.