38 YEARS OF ACCOMPLISHED NATIONAL GROWTH; FORGING 38 MORE THROUGH ADAPTATION, DIVERSIFICATION AND RECREATION, SAYS PM HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2021 (SKNIS): Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris reflected on the Federation’s 38 years of accomplished national growth adding that the nation will forge ahead with 38 years more through adaptation, diversification and recreation.

Prime Minister Harris was at the time delivering the Independence Address on September 19, 2021, with a focus on “St. Kitts And Nevis At Thirty-Eight Towering In All Areas of Development And Democracy Through Adaptation, Diversification and Re-creation,

“Thirty-eight years on we can look back at a remarkable record of growth and national achievements. Though many countries preceded us in becoming independent states, we moved with alacrity on our national developmental goals,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We made tremendous leaps in public health, education, infrastructure, economic transition, trade and international relations, human rights, sports and culture. We are constantly being rated among the best in the region, across so many international developmental indices. Literacy rate, per capita income, rule of Law, Debt to GDP ratios, ICT indicators, transparency and good governance are some examples of areas in which we have been leading our peers.”

Dr. Harris indicated that St. Kitts and Nevis has made a name for itself in the sporting arena.

“We have, in our relatively short time as an independent nation produced a World Champion in Athletics; Olympians, internationally-recognized artistes, and a renowned FIFA referee, assessor and trainer. We have hosted ICC cricket and FIFA football. We have youths excelling internationally in robotics competitions. Just days ago, St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots Franchise emerged as the Caribbean Premier League champions.”

A famous poet once said, “still I rise.” Prime Minister Harris said likewise, we too must rise amidst all adversity and emerge proud patriots.

“Likewise, our people as proud patriots of our beautiful nation must continue to strive to emerge as champions even in the face of adversity. We have witnessed with much pride and admiration the achievements of our people in the diaspora and noted their excellence in artistry, international business, technology, medicine, scholastic and scientific research, politics and diplomacy,” he said. “Our citizens hold senior and important positions in multinational corporations, foreign governments, international bodies, universities, and in entertainment. We have achieved all these, making these feats even more notable and commendable given our small size.”

St. Kitts and Nevis celebrated 38 years of Independence on Sunday, September 19, 2021, under the theme: Adapt, Diversity, Recreate: Independence 38.”