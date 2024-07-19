Congratulations to our Candidates for the TVET programme with Germany for completing their first language course successfully starting to conversate in German.

The candidates for electronics engineering surprised the authorities in Germany with fast improvements in the German language without having been to Germany before, or even knowing a person from Germany before.

Congratulations to Mr Dillon Simmonds and Mr Rodison Jeffers for completing the first part of the German language course.

As part of the launched TVET exchange programme with the Chamber of Crafts Flensburg (Germany) young Kittitians and Nevisians have the opportunity to pursue compensated vocational training in Germany. The language certificate presented to Mr. Dillon Simmonds by Dr. Kertney Thompson, CEO of the TVET Council and Special Envoy Ama Martin, MD represents the first step towards commencing such programme in Germany in 2025.

In November 2024 a delegation of vocational experts from Germany will visit the Federation to further deepen the exchange programme and teach in their respective fields of expertise.

Congratulations again to both Candidates!