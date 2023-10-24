The RSCNPF can confirm that an incident in which a Police officer discharged his firearm occurred on October 23rd, 2023, between 11PM and 11:30PM.

While placing Kishorn Williams of Lower Monkey Hill under arrest for breach of curfew (one of his bail conditions), Mr. Williams attempted to evade Police.

He was pursued and intercepted on the Newtown Bay Road.

During the interception, a struggle ensued between Mr. Williams and the officers, and one (1) round of ammunition was discharged, injuring Mr. Williams.

EMS was called to the scene. He received emergency medical treatment and was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for additional care.

An investigation into the incident is now ongoing.

Additional updates will be provided as it progresses.