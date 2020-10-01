31 ILLEGAL FIREARMS COLLECTED THROUGH PEACE INITIATIVE DESTROYED, NEVER TO RETURN TO THE STREETS

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 29, 2020 (RSCNPF): The Commissioner of Police followed through on a commitment given last year to destroy all the firearms that had been collected as part of the Peace Initiative. When combined with the thirteen (13) illegal firearms taken into custody through various operations in 2019, a total of forty-three (43) firearms were removed from the streets of communities around the Federation last year. This was unprecedented.

“I want to assure the general public [that] since the effort of taking these thirty firearms from the street, we still continue to make sure our streets and our homes are safe from illegal firearms…we have taken seven firearms off the streets so far for this year. Notwithstanding we are in a pandemic, Police are still out searching and doing stop and search [exercises] in order to recover anyone with any illegal firearm,” the Commissioner assured.