30 Years of Legal Excellence: Celebrating Four Legal Trailblazers Who Changed Saint Kitts and Nevis Forever!

Basseterre, Saint Kitts and Nevis [October 14, 2024] — Today marks a historic milestone in the legal fraternity of Saint Kitts and Nevis as four extraordinary women celebrate 30 years since they were called to the Bar. On this day, 30 years ago, before Justice Velma Hylton, Marcella Liburd, Sophia Lawrence, Patricia Dublin-Lewis, and Patricia Haynes embarked on their journey to becoming legal powerhouses, forever changing the landscape of law and leadership in the Federation.

Among these trailblazers is Her Excellency Marcella Liburd, whose career has been nothing short of remarkable. From a humble start as a teacher, she skyrocketed through the ranks to become the first female Governor-General of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Liburd’s illustrious career has seen her hold pivotal roles, including Speaker of the National Assembly and Minister of Health, Social Services, and Gender Affairs. Her leadership, passion for justice, and unwavering dedication to gender equality have solidified her legacy as a national icon.

Sophia Lawrence, another standout in this quartet, boasts an impressive legal career with a strong academic foundation, including a Master of Laws in International Business Law from the University of Manchester. Lawrence has made significant contributions both in the public and private sectors, playing a key role in shaping the legal framework of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Patricia Dublin-Lewis has carved her name into the legal history books as the first female President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Bar Association. As Senior Partner at Dublin & O’Brien Law Firm, her reputation for legal excellence extends beyond the borders of the Federation, handling both national and international cases with distinction. Her leadership in various governmental committees and bar associations has earned her widespread respect.

Patricia Haynes has also made an indelible mark in corporate and commercial law, representing high-profile clients and navigating complex legal challenges. Her work with international trademarks and finance law, coupled with her appearances before Her Majesty’s Privy Council, has solidified her standing as a formidable force in the legal world.

Together, these four women have broken barriers, shattered glass ceilings, and paved the way for future generations of female lawyers. Their contributions to law, governance, and public service have left an enduring legacy that will be celebrated for decades to come.

As we look back on this 30-year journey, we celebrate their triumphs, their challenges, and their unwavering commitment to justice. Congratulations to Marcella Liburd, Sophia Lawrence, Patricia Dublin-Lewis, and Patricia Haynes—true pillars of legal brilliance and leadership!