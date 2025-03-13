3 Nationals Receive Palace Awards at Investiture Ceremony

On Tuesday morning at Governmant House Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, Governor-General, GCMG l, JP, held the investiture ceremony for the recipients of Palace awards for the King’s birthday 2024.

Mrs Henrietta Douglas-Christmas, MBE, Mr Geroid Belle, MBE and Mrs Jennifer Byron-Nero, OBE were the recipients.

The ceremony was attended by the Hon Prime Minister and his wife, the Hon Attorney General, Hon Dr Joyelle Clarke, the cabinet secretary, the family members and friends of the recipients, members of the diplomatic corps and other invited guests.

The ceremony ended with brief remarks by the Hon Prime Minister who thanked the recipients for their outstanding service to our country.