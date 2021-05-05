I’ve made my intention clear and football is my only and sole purpose in coming home and contesting the presidency of the SKNFA. I’m loyal to football. I fell in love with the game at an early age and learned how to play this beautiful game in St.Kitts & Nevis and owe a debt of gratitude to this game and my country. Through football I was able to accomplish many things. This beautiful game has provided me with a platform to help elevate myself and my peers out of difficult situations. The dream of a little boy from our federation whose family didn’t have much but was able to go on and become a professional footballer and prove to the world that St.Kitts & Nevis have persons who are capable of competing on the world’s stage. Many of our young boys and girls have similar ambition and I want to enable them with the opportunity to fulfill their dreams through this beautiful game. I can assure you that I’m 100% committed to St.Kitts & Nevis football. I’m a proud citizen of this country. I’m not affiliated with any political party and I will remain neutral as I’m a person of moral integrity and strong values who believe that the support of everyone is necessary in bringing the whole country together so that we can raise the standard and become a successful football nation. I’ve been made aware that my name has been mentioned as a potential candidate in party politics and although I’m flattered by the interest, I have no intention to venture into any politics outside of football. Football has made me and I will remain loyal to this sport. The growth and development of football in our country is my main focus. This is Our Game and we deserve to have a body which truly represents the best interest of football with transparency and fairness. Football has to be the winner and I would encourage everyone who has a genuine interest to fully support this movement in moving St.Kitts & Nevis football forward. I’m confident that we can achieve this objective with everyone onboard. Country Above Self ⚽️❤️🇰🇳🙌🏾