27 ADDITIONAL POSITIVE CASES OF COVID-19 CONFIRMED IN THE LAST 24 HOURS; ACTIVE CASES NOW STAND AT 289

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 22, 2021 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with twenty-seven (27) positive results within the last 24 hours.

St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 453 as of Tuesday 22nd June 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 377 with 289 active cases, 85 recovered cases and three deaths. 362 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 15 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 19, 607 negative results.

The country’s vaccination programme has been making steady progress with 34,336 total doses administered representing 67.9 % of persons who have had at least the first dose. 11, 895 persons have received their second dose amounting to 36.0 percent. 26, 340 doses have been administered in St. Kitts and 7,996 doses on Nevis. In order for herd immunity to be achieved 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated.