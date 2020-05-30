LISTEN LIVE FREEDOM WALL
On Air: 869-465-6474 / 0546 On Air (Mobile): 869-662-1065 Overseas: 305-515-3099 Sales: 869-465-6474 / 466-1064
Home / National / 23 Candidates Successfully Nominated

23 Candidates Successfully Nominated

May 30, 2020 in National
0 Likes

Hon. Marcella Liburd (centre) of the SKNLP raised in the Black Power salute (the symbol of the Labour Party) on the steps of the McKnight Community Centre after being nominated on May 27, 2020 flanked by the constituents who nominated and witnessed the proceedings

It was Nomination Day in St. Kitts and Nevis (May 27th), and 23 candidates of the 11 constituencies and all 5 political parties, inclusive of one independent candidate were successfully nominated.

 

 

For the governing Team Unity Administration, the candidates are:

  • Min. Ian Liburd of People’s Action Movement (PAM) for constituency 1
  • Amb. Jonel Powell of PAM for constituency 2
  • Sen. Akilah Byron-Nisbett of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) for constituency 3
  • Min. Lindsay Grant of PAM for constituency 4
  • Min. Shawn Richards of PAM for constituency 5
  • Kevin Williams of PLP for constituency 6
  • Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris of PLP for constituency 7
  • Min. Eugene Hamilton of PAM for constituency 8
  • Premier Mark Brantley of CCM for constituency 9 on Nevis
  • Min. Eric Evelyn of CCM for constit. 10 on Nevis
  • Min. Alexis Jeffers of CCM for constit 11 on Nevis

Opposing the incumbent are the following:

  • Dr. Geoffrey Hanley for Constituency 1
  • Hon. Marcella Liburd for constituency 2
  • Hon. Konris Maynard for constituency 3
  • His Excellencies Steve Wrensford and Kenneth Douglas for constituencies 4 and 5, respectively
  • Dr. Denzil Douglas for constituency 6
  • Leon Natta-Nelson for constituency 7
  • Dr. Terrance Drew for constituency 8, all of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP).

Also opposing is the Nevis Reformation Party. Representing the NRP are:

  • Dr. Kelvin Daly in Nevis 9
  • Bjorn Hanley in Nevis 10
  • Patrice Nisbett in Nevis 11

Running independently is Mr. Jason Thomas in Constituency 4.

Tags: