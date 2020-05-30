23 Candidates Successfully Nominated

Your browser don't support audio player

It was Nomination Day in St. Kitts and Nevis (May 27th), and 23 candidates of the 11 constituencies and all 5 political parties, inclusive of one independent candidate were successfully nominated.

For the governing Team Unity Administration, the candidates are:

Min. Ian Liburd of People’s Action Movement (PAM) for constituency 1

Amb. Jonel Powell of PAM for constituency 2

Sen. Akilah Byron-Nisbett of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) for constituency 3

Min. Lindsay Grant of PAM for constituency 4

Min. Shawn Richards of PAM for constituency 5

Kevin Williams of PLP for constituency 6

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris of PLP for constituency 7

Min. Eugene Hamilton of PAM for constituency 8

Premier Mark Brantley of CCM for constituency 9 on Nevis

Min. Eric Evelyn of CCM for constit. 10 on Nevis

Min. Alexis Jeffers of CCM for constit 11 on Nevis

Opposing the incumbent are the following:

Dr. Geoffrey Hanley for Constituency 1

Hon. Marcella Liburd for constituency 2

Hon. Konris Maynard for constituency 3

His Excellencies Steve Wrensford and Kenneth Douglas for constituencies 4 and 5, respectively

Dr. Denzil Douglas for constituency 6

Leon Natta-Nelson for constituency 7

Dr. Terrance Drew for constituency 8, all of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP).



Also opposing is the Nevis Reformation Party. Representing the NRP are:

Dr. Kelvin Daly in Nevis 9

Bjorn Hanley in Nevis 10

Patrice Nisbett in Nevis 11

Running independently is Mr. Jason Thomas in Constituency 4.