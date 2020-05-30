23 Candidates Successfully Nominated

It was Nomination Day in St. Kitts and Nevis (May 27th), and 23 candidates of the 11 constituencies and all 5 political parties, inclusive of one independent candidate were successfully nominated.
For the governing Team Unity Administration, the candidates are:
- Min. Ian Liburd of People’s Action Movement (PAM) for constituency 1
- Amb. Jonel Powell of PAM for constituency 2
- Sen. Akilah Byron-Nisbett of the People’s Labour Party (PLP) for constituency 3
- Min. Lindsay Grant of PAM for constituency 4
- Min. Shawn Richards of PAM for constituency 5
- Kevin Williams of PLP for constituency 6
- Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris of PLP for constituency 7
- Min. Eugene Hamilton of PAM for constituency 8
- Premier Mark Brantley of CCM for constituency 9 on Nevis
- Min. Eric Evelyn of CCM for constit. 10 on Nevis
- Min. Alexis Jeffers of CCM for constit 11 on Nevis
Opposing the incumbent are the following:
- Dr. Geoffrey Hanley for Constituency 1
- Hon. Marcella Liburd for constituency 2
- Hon. Konris Maynard for constituency 3
- His Excellencies Steve Wrensford and Kenneth Douglas for constituencies 4 and 5, respectively
- Dr. Denzil Douglas for constituency 6
- Leon Natta-Nelson for constituency 7
- Dr. Terrance Drew for constituency 8, all of the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP).
Also opposing is the Nevis Reformation Party. Representing the NRP are:
- Dr. Kelvin Daly in Nevis 9
- Bjorn Hanley in Nevis 10
- Patrice Nisbett in Nevis 11
Running independently is Mr. Jason Thomas in Constituency 4.