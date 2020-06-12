2 More Than 3 to Leverage for Nevis says Daly

Your browser don't support audio player

Dr Kelvin Daly, Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) is questioning the amount of leverage that the three elected Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) representatives actually have within the Federal Parliament.

Dr Daley, a guest on Freedom Fm’s popular talk-show Issues pointed to the current parliamentary composition of the Team Unity coalition and argued that two previously elected representatives in 2015 (referencing Hon. Mark Brantley and Hon. Vance Amory) may actually be more than the three elected on June 5, resulting in the representatives being less influential.

Daley further commented on whether Team Unity’s Charlestown Accord with the Concerned Citizens Movement had served its duration, as it was intended to benefit Nevis for only one term.

Meanwhile, Premier of Nevis and leader of the CCM, Hon Mark Brantley is confident that the CCM will continue to work for the people of Nevis.

The Team Unity now has nine of the eleven elected seats in the Federal Parliament.

PAM – the People’s Action Movement has four, Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) – three, and the People’s Labour Party –two.