1st EU-LAC Essay Contest on the Bi-Regional Partnership 202

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to forward the attached document pertaining to the 1st EU-LAC Essay Contest on the Bi-Regional Partnership 2020. Please see pdf link below.

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/546499b3-519b-44fe-b14b-de06d3bc657f/Essay_Contest_and_Registration_2020.pdf

The theme chosen is The New Multilateralism in the Age of COVID-19 from the perspective of European Union-Latin America and Caribbean Relations.

Applicants must be researchers or members of academic or civil society organizations, and the essay should be between 5000 and 7000 words.

Other details relating to the contest can be found in the attachment.

The deadline for submission is 3 November, 2020.