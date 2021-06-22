191 Tickets Issued to Persons for Breaching Covid-19 Regulations

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has issued 191 tickets to persons who have breached the COVID-19 Regulations, said Superintendent of Police Cromwell Henry, during The National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing for June 21, 2021.

“One hundred and ninety-one (191) tickets have been issued over the period May 21 to June 20 for failing to wear masks in public and for hosting social events without permission. One hundred and nineteen (119) of such tickets were issued on St. Kitts and seventy-two (72) on Nevis,” said Superintendent Henry.

Superintendent Henry noted that thirty-one (31) persons have been arrested for breaching the curfew that is currently in place to protect citizens and residents from the spread of the second wave of the COVID-19 virus. Eight (8) of the 31 arrested have been charged.

He appealed to the general public to adhere to all health and safety protocols implemented to keep them safe.

“We continue to urge our people to take all of the COVID-19 control measures seriously and strictly adhere to them as such adherence will facilitate the slowing of the spread of the virus and the eventual easing of all restrictions,” he said.

Superintendent Henry reminded citizens and residents that St. Kitts and Nevis is on partial lockdown with a nightly curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. Only essential workers, persons with medical emergencies, or persons exempted by the commissioner of police are permitted to be on the road during the curfew hours.