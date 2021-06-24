19 Additional Positive Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed in The Last 24 Hours; Active Cases Now Stand at 301

The Ministry of Health’s robust contact tracing continues to identify new cases of COVID-19 with nineteen (19) positive results within the last 24 hours.

St. Kitts & Nevis COVID-19 Situation Report No. 454 as of Saturday 23rd June, 2021, states that the total number of confirmed cases now stands at 396 with 301 active cases, 92 recovered cases, and one death. 381 of those cases were recorded in St. Kitts while 15 were registered in Nevis. To date, there have been 19, 757 negative results.

The country’s vaccination programme has been making steady progress with 34,782 total doses administered representing 68.1 % of persons who have had at least the first dose. 12, 285 persons have received their second dose amounting to 37.2 percent. In order for herd immunity to be achieved 70 percent of the total adult population, which equates to 33, 037 must be fully vaccinated.