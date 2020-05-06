12 of 15 patients now recovered from CoVID19 with Nevis having no Active Cases

Your browser don't support audio player

12 of the 15 patients who were positive for CoVID-19 have now recovered. Of this number, the four persons who were positive and reside in Nevis have recovered, essentially making Nevis CoVID-free.

The announcement of the 12 recovered cases was made by Chief Medical Officer Dr. Hazel Laws on Tuesday (May 5) during the national daily briefing, while the Nevis Health Promotion Unit shared a Facebook post confirming the four who have recovered.

In an exclusive interview with Freedom FM on Wednesday May 6) junior minister of Health, Hazel Brandy-Williams, described the occurrence as ‘bringing about some relief’ on the healthcare system, though health officials remain guarded towards the existence of the deadly virus.

As life resumes normalcy, questions now surround reopening the economy which Premier Mark Brantley said on Sunday (May 3), will be done in a phased manner with permanent secretaries and directors of department returning to work this week, followed by civil servants next week.