West Indies recall John Campbell, include three uncapped players for Australia series

Jamaica Scorpions captain John Campbell has been recalled to the West Indies Test squad for the upcoming three-match home series against Australia starting June 25 at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The 31-year-old opener joins a 16-member squad that includes white-ball captain Shai Hope and Keacy Carty, both of whom are set to return to the Test format. Hope last featured in a Test in 2021 against Sri Lanka in Galle, while Carty has played five Tests since debuting in 2023.

Campbell, who has played 22 Tests, was last selected in 2022.

Brandon King, a regular in the white-ball setup, is in line for a Test debut. All-rounder Kevlon Anderson and fast bowler Johann Layne have received maiden call-ups.

Anderson was rewarded following consistent performances in the Regional 4-Day competition, while Layne has taken 63 wickets in 17 first-class matches for the West Indies Academy.

The pace attack will be led by Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, and Shamar Joseph. Veteran fast bowler Kemar Roach was not included.

Roston Chase has been appointed Test captain for the series, with Jomel Warrican named vice-captain.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy said he was excited about the team’s exciting new additions.

“We analyzed what the top teams in the world are doing and what is needed for us to bridge the gap.

“We have identified a direction, along with the group of players and resources to give us the best advantage as we seek to take the team up ladder and challenge the best in the world,” Sammy said.

“I’m excited about the inclusion of young prospect Kevlon Anderson, who comes in after solid seasons in our domestic competitions to help provide stability in the top order, while the return of Shai Hope is welcomed given his consistency in white ball cricket.

“Brandon King’s inclusion fits a role we have identified that needs special focus to take our team to those closer to the top of the rankings,” he further added.

Sammy also asked for patience from the fans, assuring them that they could look forward to an exciting brand of cricket.

“I am truly looking forward to this series because we want to start off strongly and make our home turf a fortress during this cycle, while having our passionate and proud fans behind us.

“The matches will be challenging, but I believe in this core of players, and they are eager to wear the maroon and make our fans happy,” Sammy said.

Squad for Australia Test series

WEST INDIES: Roston Chase (captain), Jomel Warrican (vice-captain), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

MANAGEMENT: Daren Sammy (head coach), Rawle Lewis (manager), Floyd Reifer (assistant coach), Ravi Rampaul (assistant coach), Rayon Griffith (assistant coach), Dr. Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning coach), Darc Browne (massage therapist), Avenesh Seetaram (team analyst), Jerome Foster (content and media officer).

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE

1st Test: June 25-29 at Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd Test: July 3-7 at National Stadium, Grenada

3rd Test: July 12-16 at Sabina Park, Jamaica DAY/NIGHT