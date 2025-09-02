Voters in Guyana Set to Elect a New Government

“Once we have the district declaration in place for all the districts by the evening of the third (September) and all of those declarations get to me, by the morning of the fourth the Commission should be able to make the national declaration because I would immediately proceed to put together the results of the districts to come up with those national tabulations,” Chief Election Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Vishnu Persaud told a news conference on Sunday night.

n a statement on Sunday, GECOM said that it “is the only agency that is responsible for the tabulation and declaration of the results of these elections.

“This is a constitutional mandate, and GECOM is fully prepared to fulfill this responsibility with transparency and accuracy. We urge all parties and individuals to respect this constitutional provision and to await the official declarations from GECOM.

“Any attempt to prematurely declare results or to disseminate unverified information can undermine public trust and create unnecessary tension,” said GECOM chairperson, retired Justice of Appeal, Claudette Singh.

“We are committed to a transparent tabulation process, and the results will be declared in accordance with the law. Let us all, therefore, work together to ensure that the September 1, 2025, General and Regional Elections are a testament to Guyana’s democratic maturity and a beacon of peace and stability,” she added.

Guyanese are voting to elect a president, 65 parliamentarians and councilors for the country’s 10 administrative regions.

Persaud said equipment has already been deployed to tabulation centers and tested to facilitate the scanning and uploading of statements of poll. He said there is a contingency plan for electricity and internet connectivity.

Six parties – the ruling People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C),the coalition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), We Invest in Nationhood (WIN), Alliance For Chang (AFC), Forward Guyana Movement and Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity – are contesting the elections.

Six candidates are contesting the position of President during the elections. They are the incumbent, President Irfaan Ali, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, attorney Nigel Hughes of the AFC, Azruddin Mohamed of WIN, Amanza Walton-Desir of the Forward Guyana Movement and the leader of the Assembly for Liberty & Prosperity (ALP) movement, Dr. Simona Broomes.

There are 2,790 polling stations countrywide that would be observed by 500 local and 200 international observers, all aimed at contributing to “transparency and credibility of the elections,” the Chief Election Officer said.

There are 13,925 polling day workers. He said 11,718 staff have been employed and trained to ensure “consistency, transparency and professionalism”.

Persaud said that there are 8,700 police would be deployed to maintain order with the polling stations closing 12 hours after they were opened at 6.00 am (local time). The polls are being monitored by observer teams from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Organization of American States (OAS), the Carter Center, as well as the Commonwealth.

“We, at this time, are fully prepared to conduct the general and regional elections,” he said

In her statement ahead of the Monday’s poll, GECOM chairperson said that she was appealing to all stakeholders “to embrace the urgent need for peace and calm throughout this electoral process.

“Elections are regarded as the cornerstone of our democracy, a time for the expression of the people’s will, and this expression must occur in an atmosphere free from intimidation, misinformation, and unrest.

“Every citizen, every political party, every observer, and every media house has a crucial role to play in contributing to the peaceful conduct of these elections. Let us remember that our collective commitment to peace is the bedrock upon which a credible and transparent electoral outcome will be built. Please be assured that all systems are in place for the efficient and transparent conduct of the elections.”

She said GECOM has meticulously planned and executed every aspect of the electoral machinery, from the distribution of sensitive materials to the readiness of polling stations across the country.

“Our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly to ensure that the logistical and administrative frameworks are robust and capable of handling the demands of Election Day. We have conducted extensive simulations and drills to identify and address potential challenges to ensure a smooth and orderly process for all voters.”

Persaud said declarations from the 10 electoral districts would be done by September 3, barring any request for a recount.

