Vessel Seized, four in Custody Following Report to The Coast Guard

Basseterre, St. Kitts, August 17, 2020 (RSCNPF): Acting quickly on information received from a concerned citizen, The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard was able to assist with the capture of several persons believed to be involved in a smuggling operation.

According to the report, on Friday, August 14, a boat was spotted near the shore in the Palmetto Point area. The Coast Guard contacted the Police at about 8 p.m. and several units responded. Following an initial search of the vessel and surrounding water, three persons – a national of St. Kitts and Nevis, a national of the Dominican Republic and a national of Venezuela – were taken into custody. The vessel, which is called ‘Black Kings’ is registered in St. Kitts and Nevis. It was seized by the Coast Guard. One additional national of the Federation, who was found on land in the vicinity of Palmetto Bay, was also taken into custody.

The Police are currently looking for another individual who is believed to have made it to the shore and fled the scene. Persons who have any information regarding this incident or the suspect, are asked to contact the Old Road Police Station at 465-6250 or their nearest Police Station. The Immigration Department is currently processing the individuals.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy praised the person who made the report as a true stalwart who was playing an active role in helping to thwart any illegal activity taking place along our shores.