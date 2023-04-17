USVI: Man charged with the death of co-worker

The US Virgin Islands Police Department (VIDP) charged a 64-year-old man for the death of his co-worker.

According to police, on April 14, 2023, Hubert Lee walked into the Ancilmo Marshall Command Police Precinct and reported that Ersdale Joseph shot a gun at him while he was heading to work at the Grapetree Bay Hotel.

“He stated that he saw his co-worker in the middle of the road with a gun pointing and subsequently discharging the firearm at him which impacted his windshield. He also stated that he drove off, turned around and on his way out of the area, his co-worker was still standing in the road with the firearm firing at him,” VIPD alleged.

Police said the 911 Emergency Call Centre received a report at 7:40 am that Joseph, 54, was struck by a white taxi van whose driver fled the scene.

In documents presented to the court, prosecutors alleged Lee wilfully struck Joseph.

Lee was charged with first-degree murder and his bail was set at $1,000,000.00.

He was unable to post his bond and was booked into the John Bell Correctional Facility pending a court appearance today.

This incident took the island’s murder 2023 toll to 12.