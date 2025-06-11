US Coast Guard seizes over $138 million in drugs during Caribbean operations

CMC-The United States Coast Guard said Friday it intercepted more than US$138 million worth of illicit drugs during multiple operations in the Caribbean Sea.

The crew of the cutter Valiant offloaded 17,450 pounds of cocaine and 2,585 pounds of marijuana — valued at US$132 million — at Port Everglades, Florida. A day earlier, the cutter Vigorous delivered approximately 840 pounds of cocaine, worth an estimated US$6.2 million, to Coast Guard Base Miami Beach.

According to the Coast Guard, the seizures resulted from six interdictions in the Caribbean Sea carried out by the agency and its interagency and international partners.

“I am incredibly proud of our Valiant team and how they exemplify American values. They sacrifice time away from their families and, when necessary, put themselves in harm’s way to secure our borders and protect the American people,” said Commander Matthew Press, commanding officer of the Valiant.

“Collaborating with the United States Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and Royal Netherlands Navy, our multinational team disrupted transnational criminal organizations, making the world a safer place,” he added.

Timeline of Interdictions

May 19: A maritime patrol aircraft spotted a suspicious vessel about 85 miles north of Aruba. Valiant intercepted the vessel and seized approximately 2,645 pounds of cocaine.

May 22: Another vessel, located roughly 170 miles north of Aruba, was intercepted by Valiant, yielding approximately 7,750 pounds of cocaine.

May 25: A suspicious vessel was detected 290 miles south of the Dominican Republic. USS Gravely and embarked Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) 401 seized about 840 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were later transferred to Vigorous.

May 29: A patrol aircraft identified a vessel 140 miles south of the Dominican Republic. His Majesty’s Canadian Ship William Hall and LEDET 103 interdicted the vessel and confiscated 750 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were later transferred to Valiant.

May 29: Another interdiction occurred 15 miles north of Venezuela. Royal Netherlands Navy ship HNLMS Friesland and LEDET 404 seized about 4,050 pounds of cocaine and 2,585 pounds of marijuana, which were also transferred to Valiant.

May 31: A suspicious vessel was found 185 miles north of Colombia. William Hall and LEDET 103 intercepted the vessel and seized approximately 2,250 pounds of cocaine. The narcotics were later transferred to Valiant.