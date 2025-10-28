Traffic Court Convictions

The following matters were heard at the Basseterre Magistrate’s Court between Oct 16-21, 2025, and sentences handed down as follows:

1. Licensing Authority vs. Terrance De Costa of Stone Fort, Trinity — The defendant, pleaded Guilty and was convicted and fined $1,000.00, to be paid within two (2) months or in default to serve one (1) month imprisonment, for Driving Without Due Care and Attention committed on August 19, 2024.

2. Licensing Authority vs. Avein Archibald of Taylors Range — The defendant, pleaded Guilty and was convicted and fined $3,000.00, to be paid within three (3) months or in default to serve six (6) months imprisonment. He was also disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for six (6) months for the offence of Reckless Driving committed on August 1, 2024.

3. Licensing Authority vs. Patrick Agard — The defendant, pleaded Guilty and was convicted and fined $2,000.00, to be paid within three (3) months or in default to serve one (1) month imprisonment, for Dangerous Driving committed on September 27, 2024.

4. Licensing Authority vs. Esworth De Costa — The defendant, pleaded Guilty and was convicted and cautioned for Driving Without Due Care and Attention committed on February 7, 2025.

5. Licensing Authority vs. Shania Hanley of Shadwell — The defendant, pleaded Guilty and was convicted and fined $800.00, to be paid within three (3) months or in default to serve one (1) month imprisonment for Driving Without Due Care and Attention, and a further $800.00, to be paid within two (2) months or in default to serve one (1) month imprisonment for Failing to Immediately Stop, both offences committed on March 10, 2025.

6. Licensing Authority vs. Darrell Douglas — The defendant, pleaded Guilty and was convicted and fined $800.00, to be paid within two (2) months or in default to serve one (1) month imprisonment for Driving Without Due Care and Attention committed on January 3, 2025.

7. Licensing Authority vs. Lonsito Phillips — The defendant, unrepresented, pleaded Guilty and was convicted and cautioned for Driving with One Headlamp committed on February 14, 2024.

The Traffic Department reaffirms its zero-tolerance policy toward traffic law violations and remains resolute in enforcing the law to ensure the safety of all road users.