Thorne Flemming Charged with Firearm & Ammo Possession

Thorne Flemming of Old Road, St. Kitts, has been charged with the offences of Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply. The charges stem from the execution of a search warrant on his premises on April 27th, 2025, by officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s (RSCNPF) Anti-Narcotics Unit and Special Services Unit; members of the Joint Security Operations Tactical Team (JSOTT); soldiers from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF); and the St. Kitts-Nevis Customs and Excise K-9 Unit.

The search led to the recovery of one (1) Beretta 9mm pistol and fourteen (14) matching rounds of ammunition, in addition to the discovery of a large number of Cannabis plants. Mr. Flemming attempted to escape but was swiftly apprehended and arrested by officers. The Crime Scene Unit processed the scene and firearm and cannabis contraband were taken into custody along with other items of evidential value.

Mr. Flemming was charged on April 29th, 2025, at the Cayon Police Station, and on April 30th, 2025, he was remanded to His Majesty’s Prison.