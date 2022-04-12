The following is a statement issued by Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis regarding a troubling incident at a local beach on Nevis

A very disturbing video of young primary school children practicing for their annual inter primary sports meet on a public beach being interfered with by a woman who sought to disrupt their use of the beach has been brought to the attention of the Nevis Island Administration.

I wish to be clear that ALL beaches on the island of Nevis are public property and therefore free for the use and enjoyment of all members of the public.

Those who visit our island or choose to live on our island are welcomed and will experience no warmer or more genuine hospitality anywhere else in the world. I wish to be pellucid however that our generous hospitality must not be abused.

The behaviour exhibited on the videos is unacceptable and offensive and must be condemned unreservedly. I gather that the woman involved and her spouse have apologized for her actions to the coaches, parents and students. I have nevertheless asked the Ministry of Education to investigate and report further on the incident.

I am to hope that there will never ever be a repeat of such behaviour on Nevis whether by her or anyone else.