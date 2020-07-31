The Cable Celebrates One Year of Ultra-CEO Walters says Customers Will Benefit from Cable Packages

Your browser don't support audio player

CEO of the Cable, Pat Walters says the COVID-19 pandemic has been unprecedented and a challenge to the whole world and has given The Cable an opportunity to demonstrate the wider purpose driven leadership.

The Cable started in March to give discounts on broadband packages keeping the price the same, while increasing the speed.

The CEO says The Cable will be celebrating Ultra Turns One on Friday, when anyone signing up at The Cable will do so with no money down and will get a free modem, free installation on Friday only.