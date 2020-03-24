SWMC Asks Public to Increase Measures of Residential Waste Disposal for Collection

Your browser don't support audio player

The Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) is seeking the public’s assistance to increase safety measures in the disposal of residential waste as risks of possibly contracting the novel Corona Virus hit St. Kitts and Nevis.

During a radio broadcast on Tuesday with the host Sharon Richards, (March 24) Keithly Phillip, General Manager of the SWMC gave the guidelines to assist the initiative.

“Foremost on the minds of many persons is the CoVID-19… at the Solid Waste Management Corporation, we have been trying our best … and I want to encourage persons as you rid yourself of your waste [such as] cotton swabs, papers etc. Please, if you could double bag them for us during this period,” he said.

Addressing a question directed towards the distribution of modified 65 gallon bins that began last week which will now be lifted mechanically to be emptied, GM Phillip indicated on Tuesday that there will be a phasing out process though a timeline could not be given.

While total customization of the bins is disallowed, persons can append their initials to the bins, according to Mr. Phillip.

Residential apartments will be allotted one bin for the time being as such places are categorized as commercial buildings, in an effort to manage the numbers distributed.