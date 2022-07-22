Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts & Nevis, Mr. Elvin Bailey, issues statement

Your browser don't support audio player

Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts & Nevis, Mr. Elvin Bailey, has issued a statement to the nation with updates from the electoral office ahead of the August 5th general elections

The supervisor revealed the names of the Returning officers for each constituency,

Bailey further announced the nomination sites in each constituency and noted candidates must be nominated by at least two registered voters of the constituency the nominees represent.

Mr. Bailey urged all to pay attention to information about the polling stations as some changes have been made.

Mr. Bailey concluded his statement by briefly outlining some of the regulations expected to be followed on election day.