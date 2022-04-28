Summer Residential Camp Registration

After a two-year hiatus, the Department of Youth Empowerment will host its 37th Annual Summer Residential Camp at the Beach Allen Primary School. The camp will be held from July 17 to 24, 2022, and is open to persons between the ages of 8 and 16-years-old.

Registration is now open for the event, which will be held under the theme “Your Image is Your Brand, So Let’s Create Good Impressions; Summer Camp 37, Full of Hope and Positive Expressions.

Registration can be done at the Department of Youth Empowerment, top floor of The Cable Building in Basseterre on or before July 01. Telephone 467-1393 for more information.