STATEMENT BY JONEL POWELL

After having been entrusted with the confidence of my party, the People’s Action Movement (PAM) to be its candidate for Constituency #2 and thereby afforded the opportunity to serve the good people of Central Basseterre for the past twelve years, I have informed my Political Leader, Mrs. Natasha “Shani” Grey-Brookes of my decision not to contest the next general election constitutionally due by 2027.

During the last twelve years I have had the pleasure of leading the most fantastic team in the PAM Central Basseterre Constituency Group, as we effected meaningful change for the deserving people of Constituency #2, both in and outside of Government. The highlight of my tenure without doubt, was my election in 2020 by the people of Central Basseterre to represent them in our National Parliament as their Member of Parliament. This was a truly humbling experience which I took seriously and executed to the best of my abilities during the most difficult period in modern history, the Covid-19 pandemic.

I look back on the last twelve years with pride as the successes were not mine but really those of the residents of Central Basseterre, from Irish Town in the South to Shadwell and New Road in the North. During this period we saw the refurbishment of the Gardens Housing Complex including the construction of a dedicated sewerage treatment plant, the refurbishment of the Gardens Playing Field and pavilion, the start of much needed repairs to the Irish Town Primary School, improvements made to the Dorset Park, the refurbishment of the New Road Family Park, street lights for the residents of Shadwell and Pine Gardens, the construction and allocation of some 38 homes in Pine Gardens to families in Central Basseterre, the allocation of over 30 residential and commercial land lots to residents of Central Basseterre and the creation of permanent as well as contract employment for constituents just to name a few. I brought to the fore the issue of the rampant abandoned lots within the constituency and the need for urban revitalization. I introduced the vision and concept of the Irishtown Bay Road boardwalk and commercial zone.

This is not a goodbye as I remain steadfast in my support of my political party the People’s Action Movement and its leadership. My support to return Central Basseterre to the fold of PAM is guaranteed. I remain available to PAM whenever and however I am needed.

I have had the privilege of gaining invaluable life, professional, governmental and political experience. I am grateful to the People’s Action Movement for affording me the opportunity to serve. Thank you to my hard-working Constituency Group and all of the supporters who had and continue to have my back. To the constituents of Central Basseterre, I say a special thank you for your votes, support and the opportunity to serve you. I remain committed to the residents of Central Basseterre to stand with them and for them. At the age of 42, JP2 is by no means done!