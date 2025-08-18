St Lucia parliament to consider visa exemptions, VAT amendments

The parliament of Saint Lucia is scheduled to convene on Tuesday, at 10:00 am, in consideration of visa exemptions for the Republic of Indonesia, government of Georgia, Republic of Serbia, the Federative of Brazil and Republic of India.

The order paper to be laid includes:

Statutory Instrument No. 106 of 2025 – Resolution of Parliament to approve draft Value Added Tax (Amendment of Schedule 3) (No.2) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 107 of 2025 – Resolution of Parliament to approve draft Value Added Tax (Amendment of Schedule 1) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 108 of 2025 – Resolution of Parliament to authorize the making of an Order for the 2023; Supplement to the Revised Edition of the Laws;

Statutory Instrument No. 109 of 2025 – Stamp Duty (Amendment of Schedule) (No. 2) Regulations;

Statutory Instrument No. 111 of 2025 – Excise Tax (Amendment of Schedule 1) (No.10) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 112 of 2025 – 2023 Supplement to the Revised Edition of the Laws (Commencement) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 120 of 2025 – Fiscal Incentives (Tapion Dialysis (St. Lucia) Ltd.) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 123 of 2025 – Excise Tax (Amendment of Schedule 1) (No. 11) Order.

Annual reports

The parliament of Saint Lucia is scheduled to receive annual reports from Saint Lucia Development Bank, Annual Report 2020 – 2021; Navigating Uncertainty; National Insurance Corporation, Annual Report June 2020-June 2021; Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), Annual Report 2022 and Export Saint Lucia, Annual Report April 2023 – March 2024.

Tourism, investment and business development instruments include:

Statutory Instrument No. 113 of 2025 – Tourism Development (Aldante Ltd.) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 114 of 2025 – Tourism Development (Bel Jou (St. Luica) Limited) (No. 2) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 115 of 2025 – Tourism Development (Le Sport (St. Lucia) Limited) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 116 of 2025 – Tourism Development (Windjammer Landing Company Limited) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 110 of 2025 – Price Control (Amendment) (No. 10) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 117 of 2025 – Consumer Protection (Appointment of Members of the Consumer Protection Council) (No. 2) Order;

Statutory Instrument No. 122 of 2025 – Price Control (Amendment) (No. 11) Order.

Prime Minister and minister for finance, economic development, youth economy, justice and national security, will also seek that parliament by affirmative resolution approve the draft Value Added Tax (Amendment of Schedule 1) (No. 2) Order which amends, Schedule 1 of the Act to include in Schedule 1 as zero rated goods the following Customs Tariff Heading; 96.19 Sanitary towels (pads) and tampons, napkins and similar articles, of any material.

Bills will comprise CARICOM Arrest Warrant Treaty for second reading and Customs (Control and Management) (Amendment) for first reading, and Electricity for first reading.