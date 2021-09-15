Members of the Opposition— Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke celebrated with current and past members of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA) as they observe 20 years of service and youth work.

The SKNLP members attended the association’s mock parliament sitting today, September 13th, as they debated two resolutions which dealt with improving the ease of doing business in the Federation and to adopt a Maritime policy and action plan.

The leadership, executive body and supporters of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party joins with the rest of the Federation in congratulating the current and past member of SKNYPA for 20 years of selfless service.

Special mention must also be made of Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, who was instrumental in creating this organization.