St Kitts And Nevis’ Music Creatives to Benefit from A 4-Day Professional Workshop on Business Component of Marketing Music

Creatives in the music sector in St. Kitts and Nevis will spend the next four days learning about the Business of Music from some of the best international music industry professionals.

Over twenty persons are participating in the May 23rd to 26th workshop at the National ICT Centre. The interactive sessions run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The design of the sessions allows persons who are unfamiliar with the business aspect of music to be brought up to speed on such. Participants at an advanced stage can gain new insight into the next level.

The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Entrepreneurship, Entertainment and Talent Development (MoENT). The facilitators were largely recruited by Ivan Berry, a visionary knowledgeable in various aspects of the industry from the label side to management to publishing. Berry was born in St. Kitts but lives and works in Canada.

Mr. Berry will facilitate the sessions along with Music Business Executive (USA), Max Gousse. Global Digital Distribution Executive, Spencer Mussellam; Music Publishing, Copyright and Performing Rights Executive, Derek Wilkie; Live Performance and Touring Executive, Davon Carty; and Social Media, Marketing and Brand Executive, Njeri Taitt.

Cheryleann Pemberton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communications and Entrepreneurship, noted that topics will include Caribbean Music Industry, Entertainment Law, Music Publishing, Touring, Concerts and Merchandising, Digital Distribution, Artiste Management Development, and Brand Marketing.

“This interesting programme has been carefully crafted after much engagement with creatives in the music sector,” Mrs. Pemberton stated, recalling past interactive in-person and virtual fora where persons expressed expectations about services to be offered by the new MoENT. “We have been listening to you, and we are now here with this music programme that we are confident will bring much value to your profession or career.”

MoENT’s Minister Akilah Byron-Nisbett stated that she was proud of the wealth of musical talent within St. Kitts and Nevis. She said that the May 23rd to 26th half-day sessions will help equip artists with the knowledge skills to enhance the quality of their work as well as to expand their fanbase on a regional and international scale.